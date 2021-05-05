Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.