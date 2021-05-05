Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.