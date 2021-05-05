Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $363.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative lines of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its upbeat performance. This is evident from its sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the year-ago period. Strength in the brands and direct-to-consumer platform along with positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy further drove results. Although management did not issue any outlook given the volatile economic landscape with respect to COVID-19, contributions from the direct-to-consumer business and HOKA ONE ONE brand are likely to continue in the fiscal year.”

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.81.

DECK stock opened at $349.83 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.