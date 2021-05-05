DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Hits $10.58 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DECOIN has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $478,992.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.38 or 0.00733003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018377 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,576,909 coins and its circulating supply is 54,701,860 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

