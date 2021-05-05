DEJAVE Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for about $1,393.59 or 0.02451495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $9,016.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00265438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.36 or 0.01152860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00726992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.19 or 0.99809561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

