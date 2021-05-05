DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,034,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.