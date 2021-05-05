DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

