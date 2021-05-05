DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,811 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.13 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

