DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $391.67 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $393.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.63 and a 200 day moving average of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

