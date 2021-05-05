DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,862 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masco were worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

