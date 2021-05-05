DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.82 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.51% of Maximus worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

