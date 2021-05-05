DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.21 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $240.29 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average of $286.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

