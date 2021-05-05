DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $187.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

