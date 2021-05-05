DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,054 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,216.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 82,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,142.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,142.03. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 727.99, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

