DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 84,047 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of The Hershey worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.