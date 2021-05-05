Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Shares of DK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 14,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,267. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

