Delphy One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,244.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $53,244.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.