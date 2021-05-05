Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $6.16 on Wednesday, hitting $168.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.92. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

