Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,089 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. 9,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

