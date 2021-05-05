Delta Financial Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

SHOP traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,138.43. 24,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 729.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

