Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 1,467,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

