Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 99,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.