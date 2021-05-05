Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.96 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

