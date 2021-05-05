Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.