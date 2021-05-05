Desjardins Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

