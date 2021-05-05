Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
