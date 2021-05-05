Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.59.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.