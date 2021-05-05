Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

