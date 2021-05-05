Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIND. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

LIND opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $799.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

