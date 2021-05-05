Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

COMP stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

