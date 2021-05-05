Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.