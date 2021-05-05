Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Announces $1.16 Annual Dividend

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.156 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

DPSGY stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.