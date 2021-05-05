Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.16

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.156 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.