Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.09 ($63.63).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.59. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.