Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

