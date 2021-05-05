Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €16.09 ($18.93). 12,293,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.