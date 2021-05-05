Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.35. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Diageo has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.