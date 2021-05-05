Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

