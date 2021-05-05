DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

