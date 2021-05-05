DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Cut by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 6.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,197. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.