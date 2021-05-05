Digiwage 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $126,869.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

