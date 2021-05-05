Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,450 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

