Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.73% of Leaf Group worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEAF. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,322,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 763,089 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LEAF shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Leaf Group stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $312.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

