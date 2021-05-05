Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,336 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,912. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

