Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.89% of Northern Technologies International worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

