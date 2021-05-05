Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,797 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

