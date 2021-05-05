Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,332 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.95% of PFSweb worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSW opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.