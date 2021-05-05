Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 341.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.57 ($4.46).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday.

DLG stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 286.60 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

