Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $98,363,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.