DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 4509341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

