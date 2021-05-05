Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.30

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 1110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversey stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

